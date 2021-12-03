I would like to assure nation that Indian Navy stands ready to deal with any security challenge: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
