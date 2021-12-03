Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for saying 'no record' of farmers' deaths during farm laws agitation, says Punjab govt has identified 403 people.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:28 IST
