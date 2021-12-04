Maharashtra man who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai, Delhi found positive for Omicron; 4th case in India: Official sources.
Updated: 04-12-2021 19:12 IST
Maharashtra man who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai, Delhi found positive for Omicron; 4th case in India: Official sources.
