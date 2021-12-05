Incident & its aftermath deeply regretted: Army on killing of civilians in anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Incident & its aftermath deeply regretted: Army on killing of civilians in anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Nagaland
- Mon district
Advertisement