Pune: Four persons who returned from foreign tours and three of their close contacts test positive for Omicron variant: Maharashtra health official.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
