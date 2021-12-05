UP polls: Satish Misra says those discounting BSP can do so at their own peril, it will repeat its feat of 2007 and surprise everyone again.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
UP polls: Satish Misra says those discounting BSP can do so at their own peril, it will repeat its feat of 2007 and surprise everyone again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satish
Advertisement