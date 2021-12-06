India confident of overcoming challenges facing it with strong political will & inherent capability of its people:Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
India confident of overcoming challenges facing it with strong political will & inherent capability of its people:Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- India
Advertisement