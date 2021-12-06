Left Menu

Situation in Afghanistan has wider repercussions including for central Asia: S Jaishankar at India-Russia 2+2 dialogue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:46 IST
Situation in Afghanistan has wider repercussions including for central Asia: S Jaishankar at India-Russia 2+2 dialogue.
  • Country:
  • India

Situation in Afghanistan has wider repercussions including for central Asia: S Jaishankar at India-Russia 2+2 dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021