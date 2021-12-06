After firing by forces, local people attacked troops; One soldier was killed, several others were injured: HM Shah on Nagaland incident.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
After firing by forces, local people attacked troops; One soldier was killed, several others were injured: HM Shah on Nagaland incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
Advertisement