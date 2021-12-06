PM Modi and President Putin decided to continue close consultation and coordination between India and Russia on Afghanistan: FS Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi and President Putin decided to continue close consultation and coordination between India and Russia on Afghanistan: FS Shringla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Putin
- FS Shringla
- Afghanistan
- India
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi chose nation over laws: Sakshi Maharaj hails Centre's decision to repeal three farm Acts
Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia's Pashinyan, Kremlin says
Yogi Adityanath shares picture with PM Modi, assures 'committed to building new India'
Will write open letter to PM Modi on MSP, other issues: Samyukt Kisan Morcha
PM Modi calls for constituting High-Power Police Technology Mission to adopt future technologies for grass root policing requirements