There was lot of emphasis on counter-terrorism; both sides were clear that this is area of common interest: FS Shringla on India-Russia summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
