Nagaland cabinet decides to call off Hornbill Festival over killing of 14 civilians, state to write to Centre demanding repeal of AFSPA.
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:05 IST
