Malaysia's Appeal Court upholds ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's graft conviction linked to the 1MDB state fund.
PTI | Putrajaya | Updated: 08-12-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 08:11 IST
Malaysia's Appeal Court upholds ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's graft conviction linked to the 1MDB state fund.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- 1MDB
- Najib Razak's
- Appeal Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. investigators question Goodyear Malaysia workers over labour practices
Malaysia appeal court to rule next month on ex-PM Najib's conviction
Malaysia reports 4,885 new COVID-19 infections, 63 more deaths
Malaysia, Singapore set to reopen borders to some travel
Singapore, Malaysia to open land border for vaccinated travelers