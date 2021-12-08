China's hegemonic policies can provide opportunities for India to leverage in trade and military domains: IAF Chief on Indo-Pacific.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
China's hegemonic policies can provide opportunities for India to leverage in trade and military domains: IAF Chief on Indo-Pacific.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement