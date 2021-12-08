Deeply anguished by helicopter crash in which we lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, other Armed Forces personnel: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
