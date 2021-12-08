Gen Rawat's insights, perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:41 IST
