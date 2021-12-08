Rohit Sharma replaces Ajinkya Rahane as India's Test vice-captain as BCCI announces 18-member squad for Tests against South Africa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:23 IST
