Bodies of those killed in helicopter crash will be brought to Delhi on Thursday evening: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 11:23 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
