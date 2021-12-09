Lok Sabha passes Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha passes Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Central Vigilance Commission
- Lok Sabha
Advertisement