25 cases of Omicron variant reported in India; nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka, one in Delhi: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
25 cases of Omicron variant reported in India; nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka, one in Delhi: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Law, order will not be allowed to be disturbed: Delhi CP ahead of farmers' tractor march
Delhi drops sterilisation plan to control monkey population
Delhi reports 35 new Covid-19 cases, no death in last 24 hrs
Delhi reported 35 coronavirus cases, zero death; positivity rate at 0.06 per cent: authorities.
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa blames previous govt for Easter Sunday bombings