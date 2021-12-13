Ban on construction, demolition activities to continue till further orders. To be reviewed on Dec 16: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Ban on construction, demolition activities to continue till further orders. To be reviewed on Dec 16: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal Rai
Advertisement