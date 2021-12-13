Maharashtra reports two new patients infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus; overall tally goes up to 20: Health department.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra reports two new patients infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus; overall tally goes up to 20: Health department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Omicron
Advertisement