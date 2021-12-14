SC allows double lane for Chardham road project in view of security concerns, sets up oversight committee headed by Justice AK Sikri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
SC allows double lane for Chardham road project in view of security concerns, sets up oversight committee headed by Justice AK Sikri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice AK Sikri
- Chardham
Advertisement