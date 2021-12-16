Those who had said we don't allow Durga Puja in Bengal should be ashamed of themselves for spreading lies: CM Mamata Banerjee, a day after festival given heritage tag by UNESCO.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:24 IST
