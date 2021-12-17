We will contest Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Amarinder Singh's party: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
