People now say UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (is of great utility): PM Modi says at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
People now say UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (is of great utility): PM Modi says at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Shahjahanpur
- Uttar
- Yogi bahut hai upyogi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate thought leadership forum on FinTech, InFinity Forum, today
Need to convert Fintech initiatives into Fintech revolution: PM Modi
690 mln Rupay cards issued, 1.3 bln transactions through Rupay last year: PM Modi at InFinity Forum.
PM Modi pays tributes to former president Rajendra Prasad
India has proved it is second to none in adopting technology, says PM Modi