Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by Indian military to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by Indian military to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
- Vijay
- Portuguese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 Indian men held in US Virgin Islands for illegally entering United States
Indian-American mathematician among three selected for inaugural Ciprian Foias Prize
3 Indians arrested in US Virgin Islands for illegal entry
Proud of exemplary contributions of Indian Navy: Modi
'AT NEWSLAERT-SHAH 3 Indian economy is growing fastest in the world now. PM Modi's policies b'