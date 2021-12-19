Delhi reports 107 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise since June 27, and one death; positivity rate 0.17 per cent: Health bulletin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
