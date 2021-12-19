Opposition parties reject govt outreach to select leaders for resolving the issue of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition parties reject govt outreach to select leaders for resolving the issue of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha MPs
Advertisement