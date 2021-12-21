5 years ago goons ruled UP streets, now CM Adityanath has shown them their rightful place: PM Narendra Modi at Prayagraj rally.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
