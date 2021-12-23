MP government imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary step amid growing concern over coronavirus variant Omicron.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
