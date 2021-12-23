Focus should be on prompt, effective contact tracing, ramping up testing, accelerating vaccination and boosting health infra: PM at Covid review meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Focus should be on prompt, effective contact tracing, ramping up testing, accelerating vaccination and boosting health infra: PM at Covid review meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement