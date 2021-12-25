Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) grants emergency use authorisation to Covaxin for 12-18 years age group with certain conditions: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) grants emergency use authorisation to Covaxin for 12-18 years age group with certain conditions: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement