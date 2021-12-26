After voting on caste and religion basis, people of Uttar Pradesh to vote this time on issues: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
After voting on caste and religion basis, people of Uttar Pradesh to vote this time on issues: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh CM
- Uttar
Advertisement