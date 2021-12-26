Left Menu

MHA sets up panel headed by Vivek Joshi, a secretary rank officer, to examine whether to lift AFSPA from Nagaland: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:17 IST
Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

