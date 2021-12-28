Delhi Metro, buses to operate at 50% of seating capacity with no standing passengers; other curbs under yellow alert of Covid GRAP in force.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Metro, buses to operate at 50% of seating capacity with no standing passengers; other curbs under yellow alert of Covid GRAP in force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Metro
Advertisement