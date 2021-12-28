Before 2014, UP had only 9 km of metro train track, which has increased to more than 90 km now: PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally.
PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Before 2014, UP had only 9 km of metro train track, which has increased to more than 90 km now: PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- Kanpur
Advertisement