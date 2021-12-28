BJP's Kamal Gupta, JJP's Devender Singh Babli take oath as ministers in Haryana as CM Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet undergoes expansion.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:39 IST
BJP's Kamal Gupta, JJP's Devender Singh Babli take oath as ministers in Haryana as CM Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet undergoes expansion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
