PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore at Haldwani in Uttarakhand.
PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
