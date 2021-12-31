9 terrorists of JeM involved in attack on police bus in Pantha Chowk eliminated in last 24 hours: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh.
PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
9 terrorists of JeM involved in attack on police bus in Pantha Chowk eliminated in last 24 hours: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pantha Chowk
- J-K DGP Dilbag Singh
Advertisement