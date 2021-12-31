80 terrorists arrested; 497 people booked under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
80 terrorists arrested; 497 people booked under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- UAPA
- Dilbag Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indrani Mukherjea writes to CBI, urges agency to look for 'alive' Sheena Bora in Kashmir
BJP creating new political parties in Kashmir to ensure majority in legislative assembly: Omar
Sheena is alive, claims Indrani Mukerjea, asks CBI to look for her in Kashmir
Resolution of Kashmir issue important for regional peace and stability: Gen Bajwa
Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar