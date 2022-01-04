Ex-BJP MLA escapes Maoist attack in Jharkhand's West Singbhum district; red rebels slit throats of two policemen bodyguards, snatch three AK-47 rifles: Police.
PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:09 IST
