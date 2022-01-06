Maharashtra reports 36,265 new coronavirus cases including 79 infections of Omicron variant, tally of active cases stands at 1.14 lakh: Health Department.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:36 IST
