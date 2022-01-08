Maharashtra government bans movement in groups of five or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm, prohibits all movement from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services from January 10 midnight.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
