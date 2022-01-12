I urge pilgrims not to overcrowd vehicles to reach Gangasagar Mela, wear double masks, follow COVID norms, cooperate with administration: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
I urge pilgrims not to overcrowd vehicles to reach Gangasagar Mela, wear double masks, follow COVID norms, cooperate with administration: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bengal CM
- Gangasagar Mela
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apple closes all New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
Australia COVID numbers surge as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
UPDATE 1-China's Kintor says interim analysis of COVID treatment trial misses statistical criteria
World Bank loans USD 221mn to Vietnam for economic recovery from COVID-19
Spain records highest-ever 14-day incidence of COVID-19 after Christmas break