Maharashtra reports 43,211 new coronavirus infections, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 deaths; 238 fresh Omicron cases also recorded: Health dept.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra reports 43,211 new coronavirus infections, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 deaths; 238 fresh Omicron cases also recorded: Health dept.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Omicron
Advertisement