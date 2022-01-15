Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till Jan 31; allows fairs on open grounds in very restricted manner with adherence to safety norms: Official order.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 15:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till Jan 31; allows fairs on open grounds in very restricted manner with adherence to safety norms: Official order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
Advertisement