Assembly seats to be contested by Nishad party in UP will be finalised during talks with top BJP leaders in Delhi on Monday: Sanjay Nishad.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
