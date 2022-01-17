Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 31,111 new coronavirus infections, 10,216 less than previous day, and 24 more deaths; 122 fresh Omicron cases also detected: Health dept.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:20 IST
Maharashtra reports 31,111 new coronavirus infections, 10,216 less than previous day, and 24 more deaths; 122 fresh Omicron cases also detected: Health dept.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra reports 31,111 new coronavirus infections, 10,216 less than previous day, and 24 more deaths; 122 fresh Omicron cases also detected: Health dept.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022