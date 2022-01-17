Maharashtra reports 31,111 new coronavirus infections, 10,216 less than previous day, and 24 more deaths; 122 fresh Omicron cases also detected: Health dept.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:20 IST
