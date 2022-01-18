Insisting officers be made available for central deputation through proposed amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 will affect states' administration: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Insisting officers be made available for central deputation through proposed amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 will affect states' administration: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bengal CM
- IAS (Cadre) Rules
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to nation 13 projects and lays foundation stones of nine more worth Rs 4,815 crore in election-bound Manipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur rally postponed: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Whatever steps need to be taken, will be taken: Union minister Anurag Thakur on security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern over security breach during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit. PM to meet him: Govt sources.
Punjab government forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi's visit: Official spokesperson.